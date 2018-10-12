‘Britain’s meanest traffic warden’ suspended

A Lincolnshire-based traffic warden has been suspended and faces an investigation after ticketing motorists and then mocking them on social media.

Earlier this week, Zoe Brunt, 44, was suspended by her employer APCOA - which is commissioned by Lincolnshire County Council to enforce parking restrictions - following an investigation by a national newspaper reporter who observed her carrying out her duties in Louth last week.

Several posts attributed to Ms Brunt on social media appeared to mock those who had received a parking ticket from her, including an off-duty nurse.

One post even showed her own vehicle parked on double yellow lines, with the caption describing it as a ‘perk of the job’ - which, according to the national press, she has since dismissed as a ‘joke’.

Following the investigation, both the county council and her employers condemned her actions.

Councillor Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for Highways, said: “These incidents fall well below the standards we expect from APCOA, who we commission to carry out our parking enforcement.

“I intend to investigate all of these incidents and appropriate action will be taken.”

An APCOA spokesperson added: “We have suspended the employee and are conducting an internal investigation.

“APCOA holds its staff to the highest standard, so it is disappointing to see this behaviour and comments online.”

There have been mixed reports in the national press today (Friday) as to whether she has since left her role voluntarily.