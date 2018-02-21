Bryson jailed after latest court order breach

A Louth man who narrowly avoided prison after he admitted having sex with his girlfriend’s dog has found himself behind bars after breaching the terms of the Sex Offenders’ Register.

Wayne Bryson, 23, of Jubilee Crescent, made national headlines in February 2014 after he admitted having sex with his then-girlfriend’s Staffordshire bull terrier.

His crime was only discovered after his girlfriend found video footage of the abuse on his mobile phone two days later.

Bryson avoided an immediate custodial sentence at Skegness Magistrates’ Court in March 2014, and was instead given a suspended sentence and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

However, Bryson has now been placed behind bars after breaching the terms of the Register three times in the last 12 months.

In December last year, Bryson was given a community order and a 10 week suspended prison sentence at Boston Magistrates’ Court after he admitted failing to notify police that he stayed at an address in Louth where a child under the age of 18 was present at various times between January and July 2017.

He also failed to notify the authorities of his new debit card details within three days of receiving it, which he was also required to do under the terms of the Sexual Offenders’ Register.

During sentencing, the magistrates said they believed that Bryson had ‘deliberately’ failed to notify police of these circumstances.

Bryson was once again hauled before magistrates in Lincoln last Monday (February 12) after being evicted from his previous home address and failing to register his new address between January 29 and February 10 this year.

For this breach, Bryson was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison due to the serious and repeated nature of his crime, which had also occurred during the operational period of the suspended prison sentence which he had been handed just two months previously.

The 10 week suspended sentence was also ‘activated’ as a result, bringing Bryson’s total sentence to 22 weeks in prison.

Bryson was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.