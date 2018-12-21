Burglars steal cash in Holton le Clay

Yet another burglary has taken place at a home in the Louth rural area - this time, in Holton le Clay,

Last night (December 20), a house in Church Lane was targeted, via the rear of the premises which was protected from view by a high fence.

Once in the garden, the lock to the rear door was damaged and entry was gained, with cash being stolen from inside.

PC Richard Precious said: “From enquires already made, it is possible there were two offenders and that once exiting the property have gone on to St Peter’s Close, Pinfold Lane’ and then headed up Church Lane past the front of the targeted property and towards Louth Road.

“They have been described as white males, late teens/early 20s. Both wore baseball caps. One had a full black tracksuit on, the other a lighter coloured and possibly grey tracksuit.

“These males were seen at approximately 7.30pm on Church Lane, jogging towards Louth Road with scarves up around their faces.

“Property taken from the address has also been recovered on St Peter’s Close.”

PC Precious continued: “The occupant of the targeted address was not present at the time and was away on holiday. This is another dwelling burglary offence matching previous reports of the owner either being on holiday or away from their address at the time of the offence.

“Do you have CCTV covering the area described above? If so we would be extremely interested in hearing from you.

“Did you see or hear anything suspicious last night or did you see these males in and around that time?

“If you have any information regarding this incident please call 101 and quote incident number 532 of December 20.”

• Reminder to be vigilant!

PC Precious added: “A reminder too, please, to remain extra vigilant. We are experiencing a concerning rise in dwelling burglaries, with late afternoon/early evenings on Fridays-Sundays appearing to be times when premises are being targeted.

“With this in mind, and us being at that time of year where presents are being prepared, please do not leave items on show and make your home more attractive to those looking to commit crime in our community.”

This latest burglary follows similar incidents in North Thoresby and Mablethorpe over the last few days.