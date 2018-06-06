Burglars target sheds and outbuildings in Fotherby and Little Grimsby

Officers in the Louth area have seen a series of shed and outbuilding break-ins overnight.

In particular, outbuildings in the Fotherby and Little Grimsby area have been targeted, overnight between June 5-6.

Officers are asking residents in the area to check their outbuildings.

If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious overnight, contact Lincolnshire Police by either:

• Emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (including crime reference number 18000259308 in the subject box)

• Calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 18000259308.

• Contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org