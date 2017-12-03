Burma veteran from Mablethorpe, (92) enters the digital world

A 92-year-old Burma Star veteran from Mablethorpe has decided to throw himself in at the deep end - and enter the digital world for the first time.

Mervyn Elliott decided to challenge himself and leap into the world of technology after he recently received a tablet from daughters Janet and Margaret for his birthday.

He was just 19 years old when he signed up to join the Army, and served with the Queen’s Royal Regiment (West Surrey) in Burma (Myanmar), India, and Siam (Thailand).

Mervyn was awarded the Burma Star military medal for serving in the 1941-1945 Burma Campaign during the Second World War.

He has now signed up to personalised IT training sessions at Sutton on Sea Library and Community Hub.

Mervyn said: “I really enjoyed my first session, even though I wasn’t sure if I would be able to remember everything.

“Now I’m looking forward to going again.”

The newly-launched fortnightly training is run by volunteers at the local library and community hub, and each session is tailored to trainees’ digital requirements in a relaxed and informal setting designed to make learning easy and fun.

Further tuition sessions are planned for this year, with more to come in 2018.

The sessions were organised with social housing provider Stonewater, which operates Peter Dyer Court, a retirement living scheme in Seacroft Road where Mervyn lives.

For more information about the IT sessions, please call Sutton on Sea Library on: 07961 711265.