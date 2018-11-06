Decision delayed on 200 new homes Alford

Councillors at East Lindsey District Council have delayed a decision on a 200-home plan for Alford which could see £1.3 million invested in services.

The build was submitted for land south of Tothby Lane by St Andrew’s Healthcare which provides specialist mental healthcare.

Under the plans, 10 one bedroom, 40 two bedroom, 80 three bedroom and 70 four bedroom homes would be built.

Samuel Lake, on behalf of St Andrew’s, which was established more than 175 years ago, told councillors the scheme presented an “extraordinary opportunity” to create a “sustainable community”.

“The proposals will deliver a number of significant benefits to the local area and the wider district,” he said.

They included family housing, affordable housing, a unique community allotment and community orchard, wildlife habitats.

He said there would be £1.3 million contribution towards schools, bus services and healthcare in the local area and added that any profits created from the scheme would be reinvested into the charity to improve patient care.

The plans saw opposition, including the deputy leader of East Lindsey District Council, who in a letter to the authority called the plans ‘unacceptable’.

Councillor Graham Marsh, who is also a councillor at town and parish level, said he had “not had one person express support for this application.”

He said the plan did not comply with the emerging plan, and was not sustainable. He also raised concerns over access to the site down Tothby Road, traffic and the safety on the routes to local schools – which included a junction which was “already a nightmare”,

“I have great fears there will be a serious accident, if not a fatality because of the volume of traffic and the risks taken by people crossing the road in this area,” he said.

He also bemoaned a loss of doctors services at the local GPs.

Councillors on the planning committee agreed with the concerns over the access to the site, and a lack of infrastructure within the development itself.

They agreed to undertake a site visit, with the plans set to come back before councillors in early December.