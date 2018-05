Sheep-shearing, egg throwing, a leap-frog race and tug-of-war are just some of the fun things to see at this year’s Lincolnshire Young Farmers’ County Rally.

The event takes place on Saturday, 10am-5pm, at Beeswax Dyson Farming in Carrington (PE22 7JD).

There will be tractors and equipment on display, food, drink and trade stands, and what is being called an ‘epic DJ battle’.

Entry is £1.