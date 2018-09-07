First phase of 240-home Louth development is approved

The first phase of plans to build 240 homes off Grimsby Road, in Louth, have been approved by councillors, despite concerns over flooding and traffic.

The Westfield Park Development, to be accessed off Howard Fields Way, will see a total of 80 homes built along with associated garages, estate roads and landscaping.

The five-phase development for land off Grimsby Road in Louth.

It is planned to be built-in five phases, with the first phase building closest to the entrance and landscaping the rear of the plot.

Councillors at East Lindsey District Council were told yesterday (Thursday) that the first phase would also see the widening of the entrance to Howard Fields Way, and footpaths on the property.

Speakers from Louth Town Council and nearby residents strongly objected to the application, raising concerns including the traffic of more than an estimated 1,200 additional vehicles, the effect on infrastructure, the flood risk from the property, and the overlooking of existing properties.

Michael Starsmore, representing residents, told councillors all the original points from outline still stood, and he added there were concerns over flood risk, the effectiveness of mitigation measures, drainage, existing footways, and changes to the houses.

Councillor David Hall from Louth Town Council said the authority also still held its views from when the application went to outline permission.

He told councillors: “This development will generate up to 1,200 vehicles which will attempt to exit though one exit onto Grimsby Road. This point is at the brow of the hill and is dangerous.”

He said the traffic would add to existing congestion problems at the junction of North Holme Road and Grimsby Road.

Road safety would be an issue he said, adding that the new entrance would change the character of the entrance to the town.

In the report before councillor Anglian Water said it felt not enough had been done to tackle the issues it had previously raised.

The architect for the plans, Richard Likupe, told councillors he believed the work which has gone into the plans would mitigate ‘most of the issues’ including overlooking issues. He claimed that the plans present a ‘veritable opportunity’ to the area.

He was backed by his engineer Stephen Daykin, who said the flood water drainage system was in line with national guidelines and had been tested and is ‘more than competent’.

He said water company Anglian Water had plans for a ‘strategic approach’ to tackle Louth as an overview and that the planners were in talks with the company.

Councillor Terry Aldridge said he sympathised with the concerns of residents but that he could not see any material reasons for objecting to the proposals.

Six councillors voted for approval, with one vote against and two abstentions.

After the meeting, Councillor David Hall told the Leader: “I am greatly disappointed that ELDC have passed the Grimsby Road application, ignoring the residents and the town council’s concerns about surface flooding and traffic both vehicular and pedestrian.

“ELDC have ignored the sustainability with regards to schools placements, availability of dentists and doctors in the town, and the roads, drains and footpath’s ability to cope with this large influx of houses in the town.”