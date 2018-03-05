Robots set to lead the way for farming.......

Revolutionary technology was the driving force at the Lincolnshire Farming Conference and the real talking point was the need to invest in agri-robotics.

Hundreds of farmers, exhibitors and industry experts battled the snow to come together for the annual farming conference last week at the Lincolnshire Showground, with ‘Farming in the Future’ as the theme.

Mike Wilson from ABB Robotics was the keynote speaker and discussed ‘robots in the food sector.’

With more than 35 years’ experience in the application of automation, he is now business development manager for ABB Robotics, leading the drive to increase the use of robots across UK manufacturing.

Live demonstrations of drones, robots and new technology also featured as part of the exhibition morning.

The latest farming innovations and developing technologies were discussed by top industry experts from across the country, including agri-robotics specialists from Harper Adams University and the University of Lincoln.

Driverless tractors, drones and robots are just a few examples of the latest farming technology on display at the event and there was also a call out for young people in the sector to take advantage of the new technology.

Steve Ward, chairman of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society Education Committee, said “Lincoln’s agricultural industry lies with the next generation and it is important that young people come into the industry to be able to use the advanced machinery and new technologies on offer.

“It is essential that we are staying ahead with the developing technologies – not only with robots but also drones, which are now smaller, more accurate and cheaper than ever before.

“Everyone who attended the conference today is really excited by what has been discussed, and I can guarantee that each person has taken something away with them that they didn’t know before. The main focus for the conference is to educate people in an enjoyable and interactive way – and I think we did exactly that.”

