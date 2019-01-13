Businesses urged to get share of £1.2m grants for growth

Businesses are being encouraged to apply for a share of a £1.2 million pot to help them grow.

Grants 4 Growth has been funding business growth across Lincolnshire with over 150 grants already approved.

We are down to our last £150k, so I’m urging any businesses that are ready to invest in kit to get in touch with us today Justin Leckie, the Grants4Growth Programme Manager

The programme, managed by South Holland District Council as part of the Business Lincolnshire Growth Hub, encourages small and medium sized businesses to invest in their future, providing much needed grant funding to buy the equipment and machinery they need to expand or diversify.

So far businesses have been helped to invest in a whole range of different assets; from CNC machines to Conveyors and Printers to Drones.

Justin Leckie, the Grants4Growth Programme Manager, said “It’s fantastic to see so many businesses looking to invest and grow across our county. We meet twice a month to review applications and are amazed at the innovation and ambition we see.”

“We are bidding to secure more funding, which would allow us to run Grants4Growth for a further three years. But we are down to our last £150k, so I’m urging any businesses that are ready to invest in kit to get in touch with us today.”

When asked about how quickly businesses can expect a decision, Justin told us; “We know how frustrating red tape can be and how businesses need to act quickly if they are to capitalise on opportunities. That’s why we meet every two weeks to review grant applications and commit to turn around decisions within 10 days, that’s from first contact through to grant approval”.

To find out more information about Grants4Growth or to submit an expression of interest, businesses can visit the Grants 4 Growth website : or speak directly to the team at grants4growth@sholland.gov.uk.

The team will also be attending the Lincolnshire Business Expo at the Lincolnshire Showground on Wednesday, January 16, for any businesses wishing to speak directly to the team about grant funding options.