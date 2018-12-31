Butterfly Hospice prepares to open

The Butterfly Hospice Trust has announced that their new retail outlet in Mercer Row, Louth, will open in January.

The store will offer quality donated goods for sale, and will offer hot drinks and cakes in their cafe.

The Louth shop will be located at 14 Mercer Row, the former home of ‘Indulgence of Louth’.

The Butterfly Hospice provides respite and end of life care for people who have been diagnosed with a life limiting illness.

To volunteer, contact 01205 311222 or enquiries@butterflyhospice.org.uk