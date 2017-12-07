Cadets in Louth join forces for exercise day

Last weekend saw 35 cadets from the Army and Royal Air Force Sections of King Edward VI Grammar School Combined Cadet Force (KEVIGS CCF) in Louth taking part in a combined training exercise day.

Cadets from Year 9 undertook their first elementary fieldcraft exercise, which included making shelters, movement in the field, and cooking using an operational ration pack, which many said was ‘surprisingly good’.

The older cadets from Years 10 to 13 undertook a weapons training and blank firing exercise with Sgt Trafford from the 7th Infantry Brigade’s Cadet Training Team.

This involved learning firing and moving orders to then execute in a simulated attack later in the day.

Everyone came away having learned something new or developed an existing skill.