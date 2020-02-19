Cadwell Park’s ‘Top Gear’ episode airs this weekend

The next episode of Top Gear will be broadcast this weekend - featuring a supercar race at Lincolnshire’s very own Cadwell Park.

The latest episode (Series 28, Episode 5) will be shown on BBC2 this Sunday (February 23) at 8pm.

Taking a break in the Cadwell Park cafe.

As reported last September, members of the Top Gear team - and guest star Damon Hill - were spotted in Louth ahead of the filming at Cadwell Park.

Cadwell Park’s circuit manager, Paul Woodford, told the Leader: “Part of this weekend’s episode will features a race between the three presenters (Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff) in three of the latest supercars from Porsche, Aston Martin, and Ferrari.

“The Stig, Damon Hill and Sabine Schmitz also join in the segment, which is part of what Top Gear has described as a road trip from Yorkshire.

“The whole crew can be seen in the photo above, taken by one of the show’s producers when I caught up with them while they tucked into classic Cadwell Park grub, lasagne and chips during a break in filming.”

Damon Hill

Paul continued: “From our point of view, it’s exciting to be part of this new era of the Top Gear series, particularly as it’s been so well received by fans since Paddy and Freddie joined Chris Harris.

“The presenters were a lot of fun on the day, and to have former F1 World Champion Damon Hill here at Cadwell Park was awesome.

“The presenters and their guests were all very impressed by Cadwell Park. Chris and Damon had been here before, but for the others it was truly inspiring to see such a beautiful race track I’m sure, when the test track they’re more used to is based on a flat airfield at Dunsfold.

“Stig stayed typically tight-lipped.

Filming of 'Top Gear' at Cadwell Park in September 2019.

“The episode also features a drag race between a race car, a motorbike, and a garden shed at Elvington, East Yorkshire.

“There’s also an electric racing car feature and YouTube star KSI is the studio guest.

“Cadwell Park’s starring role on Top Gear comes after Jeremy Clarkson drove a Lotus Cortina here for a feature on the hit Amazon car show, ‘The Grand Tour’, in 2018. “It’s great to be bringing these high profile TV shows to the Lincolnshire Wolds, and shining a spotlight on this world-class motorsport venue.”

• Visit www.cadwellpark.co.uk for more information about the motor racing circuit.