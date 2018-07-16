Can you save Louth’s popular Kandy Kane sweet stall?

The owner of a popular sweet stall in Louth’s New Market Hall is pleading for a new owner to take on the business ‘very soon’ - otherwise it will sadly have to close down.

Natalie Evans, who has worked at the Kandy Kane confectionary stall ‘on and off’ for over three decades since she was a teenager, took on the business around five or six years ago after the previous owner retired.

However, her husband Lynn has been suffering with pancreatic cancer since last July, and Natalie has now become his full time carer.

Natalie’s parents, Chris and Fred, have had to spend a lot of their time running the sweet stall - but they are in their mid-70s, and cannot continue manning the stall for much longer.

Natalie said: “I can’t expect my parents to continue running the stall, so we really need someone to take it on.

“Everyone knows the stall, and kids return here when they grow up. Lots of regular customers would be devastated if it closed down.

“We need someone to love it the way that we do.”

If you have a serious offer to purchase the stall, send an email to nataliekane66@hotmail.co.uk and leave your telephone number.