Car destroyed after fire caused by ‘electrical fault’

A car was destroyed by a fire in Tetford yesterday afternoon (Thursday) following an electrical fault.

A fire crew from Horncastle attended the scene in Salmonby Road shortly before 1.30pm yesterday.

Following the incident, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue tweeted that there was ‘fire damage to 100% of vehicle’ and that it was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

They added that the fire was caused by an electrical fault within the dashboard, and confirmed there were no injuries.