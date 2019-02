A Louth fire crew attended the scene of a fire in Fulstow yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) in which a car was destroyed.

The fire crew was called to the scene of the car fire in Pear Tree Lane at around 3.50pm.

A Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: “There was severe fire damage to 100% of the car.

“It was extinguished using two hosereel jets and two breathing apparatus.”

The cause of the blaze was put down to an “unknown fault” within engine compartment.