Car driver dies after collision with bus near Horncastle

Police have confirmed that the driver of a car which was involved in a collision with a bus on the A158 near Horncastle yesterday (Monday) was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary with serious injuries - which are not thought to be life threatening - after the incident near Thunkers Hollow.

Emergency vehicles rushed to scene just before 4pm and the road was closed until after 9pm.

Police said: “We are still in the process of tracing the relatives of the person who died and will release further details as soon as we can.”

Police add that they believe there were ten people on the bus and seven were slightly injured.

A spokesman added: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Thunkers Hollow on the A158 near Horncastle just before 4pm and either saw the collision or saw the bus or a white Ford Focus before the collision.

“Please call police on 101 and quote incident 263.”