Care company’s cake sale supports Alzheimer’s Society

June 13 was the Alzheimer’s Society’s annual cupcake day – and The Great Care Company in Louth raised over £170 for the charity with a cake sale.

The Great Care Company is based at the Fairfield Enterprise Centre, where they held the bake sale – and a ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition – for staff, service users, and office workers.

The winner of the 'guess the weight of the cake' competition.

Manager, Anne, said: “We like to get involved in raising awareness for charities where we can, especially if it can include staff and service users and bring everyone together.”

The team raised £173.99 on the day for the Alzheimer’s Society, completely selling out of the cakes made by Anne’s daughter.

The ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition was won by a staff member’s daughter, who had a spot on guess of six pounds and three ounces!

Managing director of The Great Care Company, James, also attended the event.

James said: “We hope to always do our best to get involved in raising awareness.

“Anne and the team have done a great job of arranging the event and making sure they could include as many people as possible.

“We’re proud to be able to do our bit to help and hope to take part in many more events in the future.’

A big thank you also goes to the Fairfield Enterprise Centre who hired the office space out free of charge.