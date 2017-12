Carers of people with dementia in Lincolnshire are being invited to free Alzheimer’s Society courses in the New Year.

The nearest one will be taking place in Mablethorpe at the Marisco Medical Centre on January 4.

The free course provides the opportunity for carers to discuss the difficulties they face and what tactics work for them.

For more info or to book a place please contact Alzheimer’s Society on 01522 437069.