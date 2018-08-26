Carlson and Baillie afternon concert in Louth

The performance will be held at Louth Riverhead Theatre.
Double act Carlson and Baillie are a vocal instrumental duo that are celebrating 40 years in showbusiness this year - and to celebrate are putting on a one-off performance at Louth Riverhead Theatre.

It will take place on Thursday, September 6, from 2.30pm.

Carlson and Bailie offer a wide variety of music to suit every taste from the 1960s to the present day.

Come along for an afternoon of entertainment and you get a complimentary tea or coffee in the interval included with your ticket.

For tickets, please visit: https://louthriverheadtheatre.com.