Carnival in Mablethorpe gets official green light

Carnival fever is set to grip Mablethorpe again after organisers received the green light for the event to go ahead in September.

Now, a week-long programme of events - culminating in the main carnival day itself on Saturday, September 15 - is taking shape after local authorities confirmed their support.

The Mablethorpe Carnival will return September - 14 years after the last one was held.

It is 14 years since the last carnival was held and Mr Benjamin believes the comeback will extend the season in the resort and deliver a boost to the local economy.

He said: “It is a great relief to hear the carnival can take place in September and it gives us the time to build up the excitement towards it.

“We must thank the local authorities for giving the event the green light - and for their help and advice on putting it together.”

A full list of events will be released shortly and they will take place in the week leading up to the main carnival day.

Mr Benjamin explained a carnival parade will start and finish at Queen’s Park on the Saturday.

The parade, starting at 3pm, will head towards Victoria Road, Wellington Road, Queen’s Way and Somersby and return at around 3.45pm.

People taking part will be joined by bands who will walk along the promenade before heading back to Queen’s Park.

Mr Benjamin said he was overwhelmed by the support he has received to help raise funds towards the carnival.

This year’s theme is ‘Smugglers and Mermaids’ and the festivities will culminate in a fireworks display on the Saturday evening.

Mr Benjamin added: “Our fireworks display should be something rather special as we are working with the National Firework Display champions.

“Given the big 100th anniversary of the RAF, the display will have a Dambuster themed focus.”

The Carnival Queen was also officially crowned on Saturday at Social 22 which Mr Benjamin said was a very glitzy affair.

Charlotte Richardson was chosen and Mr Benjamin said she and was excited to be part of the carnival parade.

