Carriageway between Ludford and Burgh on Bain will be resurfaced next month

Daytime resurfacing works to replace worn out carriageway on the B1225 Caistor High Street between Ludford and Burgh On Bain will start next month.

The works, which are scheduled to start on Monday, March 4, will be carried out from the Sixhills Lane/Ludford Road crossroads to the A157 junction south of Ludford.

The total programme of works is expected to last for seven weeks, Monday to Friday, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

A full road closure will be in place from 7:30am to 6pm each weekday.

Two-way temporary traffic signals will also be in place in the evening and over weekends for the duration of the works.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “As part of these works, we will be resurfacing parts of the B1225 to replace road surface that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption, including doing our best to maintain access for residents, farmers and delivery vehicles during the daytime closure.

“These improvements will make travelling on the B1225 a safer and more comfortable journey.

“We ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.”

The signed diversion route for the south-bound traffic during the closure will be via the A631 towards South Elkington, onto the A157 and through Burgh-on-Bain before re-joining the B1225, and vice versa for north-bound traffic.

Access for residents, farmers and delivery vehicles within the affected area will be maintained as far as reasonably practicable.

Access for emergency vehicles will also be maintained at all times.

