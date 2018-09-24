Cash and jewellery stolen in Holton le Clay burglary

A Holton le Clay home has been targeted by burglars while the residents were away on holiday.

Cash and jewellery was stolen from the house after the window on the rear patio doors were smashed by the offenders.

The incident happened at the property, in Osbourne Way, between September 15-23.

If anyone saw anything suspicious in this area, or can offer any information relating to this offence, call 101 and quote incident 106 of September 23.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “This is a timely reminder that if you are intending being away from your address for any length of time, to do your best to make the premises look occupied.

“Let your friends and family know you’re away so they are able to monitor and check your address more closely whilst you’re away.

“If we can be of any further assistance or offer advice on how best to secure your property, please get in touch at louthrural.npt@lincs.pnn.police.uk.”