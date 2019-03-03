Cash raised in memory of Callum at popular Aby pub

The popular Railway Tavern pub in Aby, near Alford, recently presented a total of £2206.86 to Pat Wright from When You Wish Upon a Star.

The fantastic total was raised through raffles, tombola, Santa gifts, calendar and book sales, and ‘rock and roll bingo’ evenings - a musical twist on the classic game.

Landlady, Dawn Jacklin, said: “We have had so many generous donations of gifts and books that have helped to raise a magnificent total again.”

The presentation night, on Saturday, February 9, was well attended and, after a round of ‘rock and roll bingo’, the funds were presented.

The ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’ charity grants wishes to brave children who are dealing with terrible illnesses or life-limiting conditions.

The wishes include a magical trip on the Santa Express and other trips such as Disneyland or Centre Parcs, and meetings with celebrities.

Dawn explained that the funds raised are done so in memory of her nephew Callum Smith, who sadly died 16 years ago, shortly before his fourth birthday, following a battle with leukaemia.

The collection bucket is labelled ‘Callum’s Wish’, and thousands of pounds have been collected for When You Wish Upon A Star ever since, as the charity did so much to help Callum enjoy his final months, and supported his family after he passed away.

Dawn said: “Each year, we have tried to raise as big a sum as possible for the last 16 years.

“A massive thank you from us and the charity for everyone’s efforts again this year, the wishes are treasured by all the families involved.”