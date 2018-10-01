Cash stolen from churches in Horncastle area

PCSO Jad, from Horncastle’s neighbourhood policing team, has issued an appeal after local churches were broken into and money boxes were stolen from within.

PCSO Jad said: “We have received a number of reports of churches in the area which have been broken into between 12pm on September 29 and 8am on October 1.

“Secured doors have been forced open, and money boxes removed.

“Please be vigilant and report all suspicious observations to Lincolnshire Police.”

If you have witnessed or heard anything suspicious, call police on 101 and quote incident 57/92/99 of October 1.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.