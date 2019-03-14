Cat ‘shot with pellet gun’ in Mablethorpe

A Mablethorpe woman is pleading for pet owners to be vigilant after her cat was shot with a pellet gun three times in the last 18 months.

Deborah Orthodoxou, of Church Lane, said her 10-year-old cat Smudge had recently been hit with a pellet below the eye, causing him pain and costing her £90 in veterinary bills.

The aftermath of the latest pellet gun incident.

Deborah has reported the incident - which is the third similar attack since 2017 - to the police and the RSPCA.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report on February 27 that a pet cat had received pellet wounds on several occasions.

“We have met with the person who made the report to discuss this further and have made enquiries. At this stage there are no further updates.

“We work closely with the RSPCA in cases involving animal welfare, and we will prosecute where appropriate.

The pellet was found lodged in Smudge's face following the recent shooting.

“Offences involving cruelty or unnecessary suffering to animals are prosecuted under the Animal Welfare Act.

“If anyone does have any information, please contact us on 101.”