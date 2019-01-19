CCG meeting to be held in Louth next week

Patients and the public are invited to Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)’s next governing body meeting, which will take place on Thursday, January 24 at Louth County Hospital.

Led by local GPs and other health professionals, Lincolnshire East CCG consists of GP practices across three localities: East Lindsey, Skegness and Coast, and Boston.

The CCG is responsible for the planning and buying of high-quality services to improve the health of over 240,000 people living locally.

These services include planned and emergency hospital care, rehabilitation and most community services for residents in Lincolnshire.

A Lincolnshire East CCG spokesman said: “The Governing Body welcomes patients and the public to this month’s meeting in Louth.

“We hold these meetings in public to offer local people a first-hand opportunity to see how we are working to improve health services in East Lincolnshire.

“It is important that patients have a much greater say in their healthcare and there are a number of ways that they can do that.

“Most of our GP practices now have a patient participation group which allows patients to work with the practice to ensure services are meeting the needs of local patients.”

• The meeting will begin at 1pm in The Thoresby Suite.