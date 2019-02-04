CCTV appeal after Alford theft

Detectives investigating a theft from the Co-op food store in Church Street, Alford, have released CCTV images from the scene and would like to speak with the man and woman pictured.

On Tuesday January 8, a total of £142 worth of shopping was taken from the store with no attempt made to pay.

Police believe the man and woman pictured in the images may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information can contact the police in one of the following ways:

• Via the non-emergency number 101.

• By emailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 19000011318.

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.