CCTV: Police investigate another theft at Boots in Louth

Lincolnshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman who may be able to assist with an enquiry in Louth.

Shortly before 2pm yesterday (Tuesday November 28), toiletry items were stolen from the Boots store in Mercer Row.

Earlier this month, Boots suffered three separate thefts in as many days.

• Anyone who knows the identity of woman in the images is asked to call PC Rachel Dobson on 101, quoting incident number 236 of November 28.