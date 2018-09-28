Celebrate Older People’s Day with events in East and West Lindsey

A programme of events is set to take place across East and West Lindsey next week in honour Older People’s Day.

Age UK Lindsey is hoping to raise awareness of issues specific to older people, offer advice and information, and to help local residents to make the most of later life.

Age UK Lindsey will be hosting events in Louth, Horncastle and the Market Rasen area throughout October, to which everyone is invited.

The charity is focussing on three key topics - health and wellbeing, training, education and employment, and reducing social isolation.

The campaign supporting Older People’s Day launches on October 1, with an event at The Trinity Centre in Louth.

Everyone is welcome to come along between 1pm and 3pm to meet some of the Age UK Lindsey team, find out about local services for the over 50s, make new friends, stop for coffee and cake and do a little pre-season shopping at a pop-up Christmas shop.

Talk, Eat Drink East Lindsey (TED), Waterloo Housing, Voiceability, Trinity, Still Me, The Wellbeing Service, Macmillan and the ScamAware team, will all be helping to advise you on how to stay fit and healthy in later life.

On Tuesday, October 2, the charity will be supported by County Linx Radio, who will be broadcasting live from the Market Place in Horncastle.

Pop along for free advice on well-being and dementia care.

The staff and volunteers at the Age UK Lindsey shop in the Market Place will also be serving tea, coffee and cake.

The celebration continues with events in Scunthorpe and Gainsborough, and draws to a close with the charity’s AGM and community day in Horncastle on October 18. Everyone is welcome and all events are free to attend.

• The events are being kindly supported by local company Pipers Crisps, in recognition of Lincolnshire Day, also on 1st October.

To find out more about these and other events, click here or call 01507 524242.