Celebrating 30 years of Famous Four in Louth

Louth-based Famous Four is celebrating a 30th anniversary as one of the leading independent parts manufacturers and suppliers to Land Rover owners.

The company, on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate, provides high quality parts and professional service to customers around the world.

Co-founder Richard Varrall said: “We’ve come a long way – from very humble beginnings. We now employ 18 excellent and highly skilled staff.

“Plans are in place to expand across all departments in 2018 including mail order processing, warehousing, vehicle restoration and bespoke modern workshop facilities. “

Work on the existing site will begin in the spring, and will hopefully be completed by the end of this summer.

Co-founder Martin Stebbings added: “We owe a great deal to our loyal customers and thank you for flying the Famous Four flag for the last 30 years.”

“We look forward to the next exciting and innovative 30 years!”