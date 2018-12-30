Centenary show raises cash for military causes

A Louth-based musical group has been able to support two good causes this Christmas after raising a fantastic £1,320 at their concert last month.

Caritas Community Singers (previously known as The Community Singers) held a matinee and an evening performance of their World War One Centenary Concert at the Trinity Centre in Louth on November 10.

The entry fee and raffle held at the concerts raised money for two military causes: the RAF Benevolent Fund, which supports the welfare of serving and former members of the Royal Air Force, and The Royal Star & Garter Homes which provides nursing and dementia care to veterans and their partners

The total funds were divided, with each charity receiving £660 at a cheque presentation last week.

Internationally recognised bass-baritone singer David Roy-Martin, who lives near Louth, is the group’s director.

Mr Roy-Martin, who set up the group in 2014, said: “The two concerts were well received and well supported.

“As it was the 100 year commemoration of the First World War, and with the RAF unit close to us in Coningsby, it was fitting to support them.

“We’ve got to support our veterans, it’s so important.”

He continued: “We are not a choir, we cover all aspects of music, including music hall, songs from the shows, ballads, Victorian and Edwardian... a sample of everything.

• Caritas Community Singers meet at The Waggon & Horses, South Reston, at 7pm every Wednesday evening.

Potential new members are welcome to go along, with no experience required.

Call David on 01507 343027 for further information.