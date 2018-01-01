Ceremonial dagger returns to Middle East after auction in Louth

A ceremonial dagger, which was presented in Bahrain almost 50 years ago, will be returning to the Middle East after an intense bidding battle at a Louth auction house.

The ceremonial dagger – a Bahrain Khanjar to give it its correct title – was auctioned after James Laverack, from John Taylors Auction Rooms, visited a home near Louth. The item sold for £2,150.

The Bahrain Khanjar had been presented to the late Group Captain E P G Jeffrey, by the Amir of Bahrain His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Sulman Al- Khahfah, following the Group Captain’s term of duty as Station Commander at RAF Muharrag in 1971.

Bidding started at £700 and quickly rose to four figures as room, telephone and internet bidders battled it out.

James Laverack said: “It had travelled a long way to be discovered in a bungalow in Lincolnshire.

“What is just as remarkable is it is now heading back to the Middle East thanks to the wonders of internet bidding.”

This was just one of the 250 lots that went under the hammer at John Taylors annual evening sale of gold, silver, jewellery & objet d’art held earlier this month.

Other notable items included a necklace which made £2,000 and an 18ct gold sapphire and diamond ring which made £1,800 – just one of five rings to make in excess of a thousand pounds.