Ceremony marks progress at Mablethorpe Academy

Pupils who will be moving into the Springwell Alternative Academy in Mablethorpe have made their mark on the building.

A plasterboard signing ceremony was held recently to celebrate the final board being fitted.

The children were joined by members of the Wellspring Academy Trust, Midlands contractor G F Tomlinson and school teachers and staff.

Pupils and teachers were also provided with a tour of the building to see the progress which has been made since works started in August.

Located at the former Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College, the project includes the refurbishment and remodelling of two existing teaching blocks.The new build extension has also been erected and the roof installed.

Once complete next summer, the academy will provide learning opportunities for children and young people who are unable to attend mainstream schools due to social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) reasons.

It will accommodate 63 pupils aged 4-16 and, in addition to specialised teaching spaces, will feature an assembly hall, SEN (Special Educational Needs) therapy room, hygiene room, fitness suite, parents’ room and multiple use games area.

Chris Flint, director at G F Tomlinson, said: “We have made excellent progress on this project since starting in the summer and it is the perfect time to host this event.

Lisa Ashcroft-Day, executive principal designate at Springwell Lincoln City Academy, said: “We are really excited to see the development of our new building in Mablethorpe, having worked closely with G F Tomlinson to create a purpose-built school to meet the needs of children in the locality area.

• The new academy in Mablethorpe is one of three new Springwell Alternative Academies in Lincolnshire due to complete in summer 2019.