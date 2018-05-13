Chalkstream activities in Louth during May half-term

The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams Project is running free events for all ages over the May half term holidays, supported by the National Lottery and Lincolnshire County Council.

Activities in the Louth area include storytelling and stream dipping.

On Tuesday, May 29, children can join Rhubarb Theatre for a story-telling morning at Hubbards Hills, in Louth,

Youngsters will become enthralled by experience theatre staff as they tell tales of creatures living on a chalk stream.

The story will be followed by stream dipping so children are reminded to ensure they bring wellington boots.

Events in Louth will run from 10.30am to 1pm.

Ruth Craig, project officer said, “The Lincolnshire Chalk Streams May half term events are a great opportunity for people to learn about our rare Lincolnshire chalk streams.

“From free children’s events to practical conservation, there’s something for everyone.”

Booking is essential for the events.

To book and to find out more information visit www.lincolnshirechalkstreams.org or call 01522 555780.