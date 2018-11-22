Chance to have some festive fun as Gunby Hall celebrates Christmas

With the festive season fast approaching, staff at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens are pulling out the stops to make it one to remember.

From Saturday, November 24, to Sunday, December 9, visitors are invited to Gunby Hall for the annual Christmas opening.

Gunby Singers. EMN-180711-093528001

With a theme of ‘A Musical Christmas’, each room in the house will have its own distinct musical and visual themes.

Visitors will have the chance to sing along to festive music, tuck into a mince pie or take part in a special trail about Mildred Mousingberd, who is visiting Gunby Hall for Christmas.

Gunby Hall’s Visitor Experience Manager Astrid Gatenby said: “We love welcoming visitors this time of year.

“Our volunteers and staff have been busy for weeks preparing the rooms and making decorations, which have transformed the house.”

Volunteers Jill Shaw, Stephen Holdaway, Sue Peall, Jean Collington, Janet Mackey, Elizabeth Pinnion, Dawn Bradley, Tessa Holdaway and Sophie Clark-LeMaire all received National Trust long service awards to recognise five years work.

Almost 200 volunteers work hard at Gunby Hall all year round, and earlier this month, the staff and volunteer team came together for an end of season event.

Astrid said: “Our volunteers contributed more than 10,000 hours between them, which made it possible to welcome over 36,000 visitors this season.

“It is wonderful to celebrate that some of our volunteers have now been with us for 5 years - Gunby would not be the same without their continued support.”

Visitors are also invited to spread some festive cheer at two concerts taking place on Saturday, December 8.

The first will be start at 3pm in St Peter’s Church - located just outside Gunby Hall’s Gardens.

The annual carol service will include music from The Gunby Singers - a community choir made up of staff and volunteers at Gunby Hall.

The choir is currently seeking a musical director - to find out more, call 07938 573343.

The second concert will be held in the music room at Gunby Hall from 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £12.50, from 01754 890102.

• For more, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-estate-hall-and-gardens