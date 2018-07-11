Chance to join discussions on NHS services in Horncastle

Residents interested in sharing their views on future plans for health and care services in Lincolnshire are encouraged to attend one of nine events taking place across the county throughout July.

The events - the first is in Horncastle tomorrow (Thursday, July 12 ) - will be an opportunity to discuss a range of topics with senior health and care leaders that will feed into plans to transform and improve services to meet the needs of current residents and future generations.

The Horncastle event will be held at the Admiral Rodney Hotel from 9.30am to 11.30am tomorrow (Thursday, July 12).

• Another event will be held at Louth Town Hall on Friday, July 12, from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Events are free to attend but you must register at www.lincs-stp.eventbrite.com or call 01522 307315 for more details and to register.

John Turner on the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership

Mr Turner, Senior Responsible Officer for the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP) said: “We are continuing to develop our planning for the future of all health and care services in Lincolnshire, including our hospitals, and would like to hear people’s views on what matters most to them.

“These events will build on previous feedback gathered over recent years from health and care staff, patients, carers, local partners, and the public.

“There are a number of challenges within Lincolnshire that we need to address over the next few years, including high rates of cancelled operations, increasing cancer diagnosis rates, and the fact that the number of people aged over 75 living with multiple long term health conditions is set to double in the next 20 years.

“We hope these events will inform people as to where we currently are with our programmes of work and how their feedback will help us to shape our options for future health and care services in Lincolnshire.

The events will also give attendees the chance to hear about progress on the Lincolnshire STP, a partnership of health and care organisations across the county working to deliver a single plan to ensure the people of Lincolnshire have access to high performing, sustainable health and care services.

Mr Turner added: “The plan is progressing on a daily basis with a number of projects already being implemented by a dedicated team that come from across Lincolnshire’s health and care system, all working as one team.

“These projects are already delivering improved patient safety and financial sustainability.

“The plan will never be complete. As our environment continues to change, so will our response.

“We continue to develop our plans in line with public and staff feedback and our changing environment. This is an on-going piece of work.”

The two-hour events will be held at nine locations across the county - including Horncastle and Louth.

As well as small focus group discussions, attendees will have the opportunity to walk round the venue, read display materials covering recent case studies, as well as information on how they can continue to be involved with shaping health and care services locally.