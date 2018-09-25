Chance to take advantage of special fitness offers in East Lindsey

Folk dancing, over-50s tennis, New Age Kurling, and free five-day leisure centre passes are just some of the offers taking placeacross East Lindsey to mark National Fitness Day.

Organised by UK Active, tomorrow (Wednesday, September 26) will see a major national push to encourage everyone to see fitness and physical activity as fun.

To mark the event, which is now in its eighth year, staff at all facilities run by the Magna Vitae Trust will be getting involved.

The normal three-day free trials will be extended to five days at Horncastle Pool & Fitness Suite, Louth’s Meridian Leisure Centre, the Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite, and Mablethorpe’s Station Sports Centre.

People who want to take advantage of the offer must do so on National Fitness Day by calling into one of the centres.

The free passes will allow people to try the new virtual fitness classes that are currently running for adults and children at Meridian Leisure Centre, as well as traditional instructor-led classes.

Existing members of the leisure facilities will also be able to take a friend along for free at any time during the day.

Meanwhile in the community, Magna Vitae teams will be running events on physical activity and nutrition, activities for those living with dementia, folk dancing, pilates, tennis for the over 50s and badminton for men over 50.

These will take place in venues including Great Carlton Village Hall, Legbourne and Little Cawthorpe Community Centre, Tetford Village Hall, Alford Sports Hall, St Mary’s Church Hall, Mablethorpe and the Marisco Medical Practice in Mablethorpe.

Magna Vitae Chief Executive, Mark Humphreys, said: “There is no doubting the mental and physical benefits that exist when a person adopts a healthier and fitter lifestyle and this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy some of the many, many activities and events run by Magna Vitae, as we encourage people to look great, feel great and live a great life.”

