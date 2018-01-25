Change of a Dress shop in Louth unveils new look

It’s out with the old and in with the new as a Louth shop owner has completely overhauled her premises, giving it a fresh new look.

Sharon Liddington took over the dress agency shop in Northgate in November, but decided it was the time to make the shop her own and officially re-opened last week, (Wednesday, January 17).

Now called Change of a Dress, the shop sells both men and womens clothing and Ms Liddington is hoping to welcome you soon.

She said: “Everyone in Louth has been so kind and welcoming and hopefully with the new look, more people will pop in for a browse. “I’m also keen to help local artists by displaying their work on my walls, so if anyone is interested in a fresh platform, please get in touch.”

For more info, call: 01507 600204.