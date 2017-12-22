Charity bookshop in Louth is running better than ever

Louth’s largest second hand bookshop is bigger and better than ever thanks to a recent influx of new volunteers.

Hidden away in Aswell Street, the bookshop is solely run by the volunteers - with funds raised to help fund Louth & District Hospice Limited’s work in dementia and palliative care.

The shop has benefitted from the assistance and support of many much-valued volunteers and book lovers over the years, but a recent intake of additional members of staff has enabled the premises to be given a new lease of life.

The shop’s recently appointed volunteer manager, David Ford is confident that the very welcoming environment and expanding range of books available will encourage many more visitors to pop in and browse.

He said: “We are now hoping to further expand areas such as literary fiction, philosophy, history etc and would welcome book donations, especially in these subjects.

“And we are always on the

lookout for more volunteers, so that we can achieve our aim to be open six days every week, and would also welcome donations of full-size bookcases so that we can improve our book displays.”

Mr Ford added that their aim is to be the go-to bookshop for both those who simply enjoy a good read, as well as serious collectors and book enthusiasts.

For more information, or indeed to offer help in any way, please call the charity administration office on 01507 354545, or the charity bookshop via: 01507 600887.

Plus you can find them on Facebook, ‘Louth and District Hospice Ltd Charity Bookshop’.