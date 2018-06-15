Charity CD is produced by Saltfleetby man using 135-year-old cornet

A Saltfleetby man has recorded a series of songs for charity using a war veteran’s 135-year-old cornet .

Brian Harper, (58), is the musical director of Cleethorpes Band and said he wanted to do something different to mark the 100th anniversary of Armistice.

As he began to research local history links around the Lincolnshire area, he stumbled across details of 15-year-old Bob Sutton who was part of the regimental band in Bottesford and played in the Grimsby area during the First World War.

He told the Leader: “I came across Bob Sutton when I was researching local history to connect with a concert we are holding for the 100th anniversary of Armistice in November.

“I wanted to make a charity CD to raise money for St Andrew’s Hospice and tracked down Bob’s family to see if they still had the cornet he had once played and as luck would have it, they did.”

Mr Harper discovered the cornet was 135-years-old and in quite a poor condition, but with the family’s permission, he had the musical instrument restored and has now produced a six-track album, which includes the Last Post.

He added: “The songs have been recorded with the cornet, piano and a few other instruments. It was very enjoyable to make and I hope it makes as much money as possible for the hospice.”

*To get a copy of the CD, which can be delivered to Louth, email Brian: brianharper25@aol.com. Or you can pick up the CD from the hospice charity shop in Louth.