Charity event in Mablethorpe raises £550 for Me&Dee charity

A fundraising coffee morning has raised over £550 for the Me&Dee charity, which gives people with life-limiting illness and military members with serious psychological and physical injuries a holiday at the seaside.

The event was held on March 23 at Mablethorpe Community Hall and arranged by Michelle Gledhill from It’s not just Aerobics.

Debbie Prince, Voluntary Fundraising Manager for the Me&Dee Charity, would like to say a huge thank you to Michelle for organising this event for the charity.

On the day there was a one-off fun fitness class, a cake sale, raffle, tombola and of course refreshments.

Event organiser Ms Gledhill said that around 20 people took part in her fitness class on the day.

She always used to put on an event for Red Nose Day, but decided to do it for a local cause this year instead.

Ms Gledhill added: “Debbie Prince who works for the Me&Dee charity joins in with my classes quite a lot and I thought it would be great to raise some money for a good cause.

“Thank you to everyone who came along to support the event.”

If you would like to have further information about the charity please contact Debbie on: 07415046310.

Or you can check out the official website via: www.meanddee.co.uk.