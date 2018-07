The Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, near Spilsby will once again be holding their fantastic Medieval Banquet Dinner and Joust event in aid of the horses that live at the charity’s home.

It takes place on Saturday, July 21 and has a limited number of seats available.

If you are interested in attending the event, it is advised to book early.

Gates open at 6pm. For more info, please call Terena on: 07899 815960.