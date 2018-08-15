Chart-topper in health scare just 4 days before Rasen appearance

Thousands of Paloma Faith fans are hoping the star will be well enough to perform at Market Rasen Racecourse this Saturday (August 18).

The chart-topper was forced to pull out of concerts at Haydock Park and Lingfield Park racecourses last weekend after contracting laryngitis.

Paloma Faith

The previous weekend, the illness meant she had to cancel a sell-out appearance at the Glastonbury Abbey Extravaganza.

A spokesman for the organisers of Saturday’s show at Rasen said as far as they were aware, it would still go ahead as planned.

According to her latest Twitter feed, Paloma apologised for letting fans down last weekend and revealed she was ‘steaming’ her voice in a bid to shake off laryngitis.

She also tweeted that if she sang, she might cause long-term damage to her vocal chords.

Excitement is at fever-pitch ahead of the star’s performance with Rasen racecourse officials reporting an ‘enthusiastic demand’ for tickets.

With her acclaimed number one album ‘The Architect’ riding high in the charts and a Brit nomination for best British female, Paloma will be performing old and new material.

In a statement released before last weekend she said: “I can’t wait to perform at Market Rasen for the first time.

“I love summertime and I love outdoor shows so to be able to perform on a hopefully sunny evening at the racecourse is something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Racecourse general manager Nadia Powell said the concert, organised by Jockey Club Live, was a ‘marvellous booking’.

She said: “Jockey Club Live concerts are now hugely popular and iconic annual events in Lincolnshire – with racing and music fans eagerly anticipating the announcement of our acts every year.

“Racing and music days and nights at the racecourse have proved phenomenally popular in recent years – and next Saturday’s jump racing, sponsored by Listers Mercedes-Benz, followed by the Jockey Club Live concert with Paloma Faith, is set to be no exception.

“People from all across Lincolnshire and beyond have come out in big numbers for Tom Jones, Kaiser Chiefs, Jess Glynne and Olly Murs in previous summers.

“There’s been an enthusiastic demand for tickets and we are all looking forward to welcoming our visitors for what is certainly going to be a memorable night of sport and music at the racecourse.”

Paloma returned to the charts in 2017 with ‘The Architect’, following the huge success of her 2014 album, ‘A Perfect Contradiction’, which spent 29 weeks in the top 10 albums chart, 66 weeks in the top 40, and 100 weeks in the top 200.

The new album is currently on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row – which would make her the first British woman in chart history to achieve the impressive feat.

Paloma hit the national headlines in the build up to this weekend after criticising fans who tried to take ‘selfies’ of her when she took her ill baby to hospital.

•The latest information for Saturday is that the County Enclosure and VIP areas are sold out, but tickets for Tattersalls and the Lawn Enclosure are still available from marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk