Chart topper Paloma Faith given all clear to perform at Market Rasen Racecourse

Thousands of Paloma Faith fans are celebrating after the star confirmed she had been cleared to appear in a concert at Market Rasen Racecourse this Saturday (August 18).

The chart-topper was forced to pull out of concerts at Haydock Park and Lingfield Park racecourses last weekend after contracting laryngitis.

Paloma Faith

The previous weekend, the illness meant she had to cancel a sell-out appearance at the Glastonbury Abbey Extravaganza.

That sparked concerns that Paloma would also be forced to cancel her Rasen appearance.

But last night (Tuesday), her official Twitter account said she had been given the all clear to resume performing.

She said: “Thank you so much for all of your kind messages these past few days,

“I can’t explain how much your support means to me.

“I’m feeling much better and have been given the all clear to perform this week!

“I can’t wait to get back on stage and perform for you all.”

Earlier this week, a spokesman for the organisers of Saturday’s show at Rasen said as far as they were aware, it would still go ahead as planned.

Paloma had apologised for letting fans down last weekend and revealed she was ‘steaming’ her voice in a bid to shake off laryngitis.

She also tweeted that if she sang, she might cause long-term damage to her vocal chords.

Excitement is at fever-pitch ahead of the star’s performance with Rasen racecourse officials reporting an ‘enthusiastic demand’ for tickets.

With her acclaimed number one album ‘The Architect’ riding high in the charts and a Brit nomination for best British female, Paloma will be performing old and new material.

In a statement released before last weekend she said: “I can’t wait to perform at Market Rasen for the first time.

“I love summertime and I love outdoor shows so to be able to perform on a hopefully sunny evening at the racecourse is something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Racecourse general manager Nadia Powell said the concert, organised by Jockey Club Live, was a ‘marvellous booking’.

She said: “Jockey Club Live concerts are now hugely popular and iconic annual events in Lincolnshire – with racing and music fans eagerly anticipating the announcement of our acts every year.

“Racing and music days and nights at the racecourse have proved phenomenally popular in recent years – and next Saturday’s jump racing, sponsored by Listers Mercedes-Benz, followed by the Jockey Club Live concert with Paloma Faith, is set to be no exception.