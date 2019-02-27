Cheers! Boar’s Head pub ready for a comeback

The Boar’s Head pub in Louth will burst back into life next week, just a year and a half after it was saved from potential demolition alongside the Cattle Market.

The Newmarket pub has been taken on by husband and wife team, Gemma and Marlon Jones, originally from Nottingham, who will open the doors to the public on Friday March 8 after several months of hard work.

Gemma and Marlon Jones outside the Boar's Head.

Gemma and Marlon spotted the vacant pub while visiting Gemma’s parents, who moved to the local area last year.

Having previously run a successful cafe, the couple were looking for another - but as soon as the Boar’s Head caught their eye, they knew it was the right place for them.

Gemma said: “When we came and looked at this place and saw all the work, we thought ‘yeah, we can do that’ - not quite realising how much work there was to do!”

Marlon added: “It’s the beautiful building that got us. It’s quiet, traditional, and it’s proud - and we have tried to stay sympathetic to the eras that the pub has been through, with Edwardian colours, natural woods. We have tried to keep it ‘organic’.

Councillor Grist (left) with Gemma and Marlon Jones.

“We want it to be a community hub, and for families to be happy here.”

He added: “It’s sad that it has taken so long for the pub to be brought back to life - but it was waiting for us!”

Marlon will use his wealth of culinary experience to take on the ‘head chef’ role, serving a selection of home-cooked meals.

He explained: “It will be everyday food, but something a bit different.

“I’m mixed heritage - my dad is Jamaican and my mum is Scottish - so I grew up with both West Indian and British influences.

“We’ll use good flavours, and we will try to bring our own tastes - we have always had good results!”

A carvery will also be available on Sundays.

While Marlon works in the kitchen behind the scenes, Gemma will focus her efforts behind the bar.

Both the bar itself and the seating area have been completely renovated and redesigned, including some wooden pews which were recently recovered during a renovation at St Helena’s Church in Willoughby, near Alford.

In the future, Gemma and Marlon also intend to convert the upstairs into ‘bed and breakfast’ accommodation.

James Laverack, chairman of Louth Civic Trust which campaigned for the Boar’s Head building to be saved when the adjacent Cattle Market site was at risk of being sold for re-development, told the Leader: “We are delighted that it is reopening as a public house, especially as not long ago it was threatened with demolition.

“It is a fine example of provincial Georgian architecture, and a very prominent feature.

“Dating back to the late 18th century, it would have probably been originally thatched and built using handmade bricks fired on site or close by.

“We wish the new occupiers every success, and hope it will continue to serve the town and the Cattle Market for many years to come.”

Councillor Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy at East Lindsey District Council, added: “It’s fantastic to see that this wonderful pub is going to re-open.

“The Boar’s Head is in such a prominent location in the town, just a short walk from the town centre and I expect it will also prove popular with those visiting the Livestock Market next door. I look forward to it opening and I wish Gemma and Marlon the best of luck.”