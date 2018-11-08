Chloe calls time on her career at the Louth & Mablethorpe Leader

It is the end of an era next Friday (November 16) when Chloe West leaves the Louth and Mablethorpe Leader after more than seven years.

Chloe (30) was born in Louth and went to St Michael’s Primary School and Cordeaux Secondary School, before moving to the University of Lincoln, where she qualified as a journalist.

Chloe joined her local paper in May 2011 and can still remember one of her first assignments - reporting on claims a new supermarket would be built on the site of a town centre car park.

Since then, she has covered a host of important issues, including the threat of coastal flooding in 2013 and MP Victoria Atkins’ re-lection in 2017.

She also helped residents win a campaign to save Louth’s Ambulance Station.

Chloe said: “I’ve loved working for the Louth and Mablethorpe Leader and as a local girl it has been a really difficult decision to leave.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their help and support and I’ll miss everyone.”

During her time at the Leader, Chloe has forged strong links with many community organisations and has played a leading role in coverage of day-to-day events in Louth, Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea, as well as demonstrating her photographic skills.

Content Editor John Fieldhouse said Chloe would be missed by readers and all her colleagues.

He said: “Chloe has played a key role in the on-going success of our papers and websites. The fact she will be missed by so many people shows how highly she is thought of.”

Chloe is staying in journalism, but moving on to the Rotherham Advertiser.