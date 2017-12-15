Chrismas events are a success in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea

Christmas cheer and merriment was evident all over Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea last weekend as the two towns held successful festive events.

First up was the Sutton on Sea Christmas Festival which was held on Friday, (December 8).

Mablethorpe Christmas Market. Leanne Maginnis and Millie Seabrooke 11 with Charlie the pony, The Stables Pony Parties, sutton on sea.

The event was hosted by the Rotary Club of Alford and Mablethorpe.

Organisers reported that the festivities went very well and said a big thank you to everyone who took part - and turned out, despite the bitterly cold weather.

The following day (Saturday, December 9), all the fun was had in Mablethorpe for their Christmas Extravaganza . It was staged by the Big Local Coastal Community Challenge committee (CCC).

Chairman of the CCC, John Gregory said: “I would like to thanks to all of our locals - and not so locals - for coming out and showing their support.

Mablethorpe Christmas Market. Stilt Walkers. EMN-171212-113714001

“It was truly wonderful to see so many attend and brave the cold for what was really an extravaganza.”

Mr Gregory also highlighted the efforts of Kim Parrinder who spent 14-month planning the event, as well as local businesses and volunteers for particpating and helping out with the event .

What did you think to the two events? Email your views to: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.

These younsters in Sutton on Sea were enjoying the Christmas Festival fun.