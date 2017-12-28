Christmas angels appear in Louth

Knitted angels were discovered hung in various locations in Louth on December 16 - spreading a little early Christmas cheer.

The 339 angels were the work of knitters and crotchetiers from Eastgate Union Church - and their friends. Each angel had a tag saying: ‘Please take me.’

The angels added a splash of colour throughout the town and varied in size.

They knitters and crotchetiers had been busy since February preparing for the big day when 18 volunteers gathered in the early hours to distribute them.