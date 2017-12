Christmas came early to The Corn Exchange in Alford over the weekend following a fun three-day festive craft event.

The weekend’s activities included live music, Christmas craft stalls, both inside and out as well as crafting activities for the youngsters.

Idris George-Jones and Alfie Parkinson make candy canes Picture: Sarah Washbourn.

Many of those who attended said it was a fantastic event and stall holders said they received a lot of business during the three-day event.